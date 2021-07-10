New England Hockey Journal

College Commitments

NCAA recruiting: Gurkan, Sobieski commit to Yale, UMass

Kurt Gurkan of Phillips Exeter skates against Tabor in January 2020. He recently committed to Yale. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two of the top uncommitted 2004s in New England committed to local colleges this week. Phillips Exeter left wing Kurt Gurkan and Shattuck-St. Mary’s defenseman Kazimier Sobieski committed to Yale and UMass, respectively.

Gurkan, from Darien, Conn., has played the past three seasons for Dana Barbin at Phillips Exeter while skating split season for the Neponset Valley River Rats. In addition, he played one game and practiced with the Jersey Hitmen in the USPHL NCDC this season, due to the coronavirus negatively impacting the prep school season.

Gurkan played up for the River Rats 18-U Showcase team during January and February. In 11 games, he scored 10 goals and 11 assists. He had an impressive showing at the New England District Select 17 Festival, which earned him a spot at the recently completed USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp.

