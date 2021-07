Mike Levine, pictured while an assistant coach at Brown University, is joining the Northeastern University coaching staff. (Brown University Atletics)

Mike Levine will join Jerry Keefe’s staff as an assistant coach at Northeastern University, multiple sources have confirmed to New England Hockey Journal.

Levine, from Sandwich, Mass., has been the Director of Collegiate Scouting for the Vegas Golden Knights since 2016-17. The most notable college free agent signed under Levine’s watch was defenseman Zach Whitecloud out of Bemidji State.