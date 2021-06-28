Recruiting: Boston University commits Ty Gallagher

New England Hockey Journal

Boston University has received a commitment from USA Hockey NTDP U-18 defenseman Ty Gallagher, as first reported by NEHJ contributor Mark Divver.

Gallagher, a former Notre Dame commit, reopened his recruiting process after the Fighting Irish informed him that he’d have to play a year of junior hockey in 2021-22 before heading to South Bend.

The Clarkston, Mich., native is a right-shot defenseman who has spent the past two seasons with the NTDP. In 2020-21, Gallagher registered 14 goals and 13 assists in 48 games. He had a successful stint at the U18 World Championships in May, scoring three goals in five games.

