After USHL, Michael Posma ready to soar with the Eagles

Omaha Lancers forward Michael Posma is joining Boston College for the 2021-22 hockey season. (Omaha Lancers)

Incoming Boston College freshman center Michael Posma is coming off of a strong season and ready to take on the challenge of Hockey East.

The former Omaha Lancers standout is from Pomona, N.Y., but has plenty of ties to New England beyond the commitment to the Eagles. He played prep hockey for the Kent School Lions before leaving for the USHL and Cedar Rapids for the 2019-20 season.

“ I spent a lot of time in (my home) gym to get stronger and gained about 20 pounds after the pandemic," Posma told New England Hockey Journal during a break in action at a recent hockey showcase in Foxboro. “That was probably the biggest difference from my first year; being bigger, stronger and being able to shoot the puck harder and being able to play with those big boys in that league.”