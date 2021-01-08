Recruiting: Kyle Furey commits to Northeastern

New England Hockey Journal

Kyle Furey (Marblehead, Mass.) has taken his game from Lawrence Academy to the USHL. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Lawrence Academy product Kyle Furey committed to Northeastern, he announced on Thursday.

The ’02 from Marblehead, Mass., is in his first season with the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League. He was selected by the organization in the eighth round of the USHL Phase 2 draft last May.

Furey spent the previous two seasons playing for Rob Barker at Lawrence Academy. In 2019-20, he scored three goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 27 games for the Spartans. He dished out 10 assists in his first year of prep hockey in 2018-19. In addition to his time at LA, he played split-season hockey for the Cape Cod Whalers. Prior to his time at Lawrence, he played his freshman year at Malden Catholic.

