New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Brendan Gorman follows in familiar path with Princeton commit

By

With St. Sebastian’s last season, Brendan Gorman tallied 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

St. Sebastian’s right wing Brendan Gorman has committed to play college hockey at Princeton, it was announced over the weekend.

In doing so, he’ll follow in the footsteps of his dad, Sean, and older brother, Liam, in playing for the Tigers. Liam, a Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick, is a sophomore at Princeton, while their dad played at the school from 1987-91.

Gorman, from Arlington, Mass., is a 2003-born right shot forward who plays for the Boston Junior Eagles 18-U, in addition to prep hockey. He had a strong fall playing for the club team, where he also plays some down the middle.

