College Confidential: Carson Gicewicz gives veteran scoring boost to Minutemen

UMass forward Carson Gicewicz has eight goals in 13 games with the Minutemen. (Thom Kendall/UMass Athletics)

If college hockey had a Comeback Player of the Year award, Carson Gicewicz of UMass would be the early favorite.

After missing all but two games at St. Lawrence last season with a knee injury, Gicewicz moved on to the Minutemen as a redshirt senior this season and is shooting the lights out with eight goals on 20 shots in 12 games.

He has scored in five straight games and has a total of seven goals in those games for the surging Minutemen. With a total of eight goals, he is tied for the national lead with three other players.