New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects watch: Which sophomores will be getting contacted on New Year’s Day?

By

Pope Francis ’05 forward Ryan Leonard is expected to join UMass in a few years. (Wendy Harrington/Pope Francis Athletics)

New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, marks the first day college hockey coaches legally can contact sophomores. That means a few ’04s and ’05s from New England will be receiving calls and text messages on Friday morning.

In May 2019, the NCAA passed legislation to prohibit the recruitment of younger players. The new rules mean prospective student-athletes cannot be contacted until Jan. 1 of their sophomore year. Players cannot verbally commit to a college program until Aug. 1 heading into their junior year of high school.

No sophomore in New England will be as targeted as Dexter Southfield ’05 center Will Vote. The Arlington, Mass., native is a shoo-in for USA Hockey’s NTDP. The Junior Eagles product has elite hockey sense and compete level to go along with a good stick.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Mike Grier

BU champ, ex-NHLer Mike Grier shares insight on healthy living and his coaching mindset

The pursuit of playing in the National Hockey League is difficult enough. Maintaining that spot at the highest level of the game? That’s a whole…
Read More

College Confidential: NCAA scoring leader Odeen Tufto fuels engine for Quinnipiac

Odeen Tufto is the latest small forward — he’s listed at 5-foot-7, 175 pounds — to find success at Quinnipiac. Coinciding with the program’s rise…
Read More

Prospects watch: Dexter Southfield blanks Pope Francis

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Playing its third game in three days, Dexter Southfield did just enough on Wednesday at Thorndike Rink to shut out Pope Francis,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter