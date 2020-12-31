Prospects watch: Dexter Southfield blanks Pope Francis

Vincent Gould scored a goal for Dexter Southfield in Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Pope Francis. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Playing its third game in three days, Dexter Southfield did just enough on Wednesday at Thorndike Rink to shut out Pope Francis, 3-0.

All three goals were scored in the second period. Grayson Badger had two assists while Vincent Gould, Connor Sutherland and Jonathan Lanza scored for Dexter Southfield. The bright spot for Pope Francis was the play of senior goaltender Ben Zaranek.

On paper, Dexter Southfield held a huge advantage over Pope Francis, a perennial power in Massachusetts high school hockey. Danny Donato’s team has close to a dozen players who will likely play Division 1 college hockey, while Pope Francis has just one or two.