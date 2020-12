Odeen Tufto has a stellar line of 2-13-15 in eight games. (Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

Odeen Tufto is the latest small forward — he’s listed at 5-foot-7, 175 pounds — to find success at Quinnipiac.

Coinciding with the program’s rise to national prominence under coach Rand Pecknold, an impressive number of undersized players have had great careers for the Bobcats over the last decade.

Sam Anas (5-8), Travis St. Denis (5-7), Matthew Peca (5-9) and the Jones twins — Kellen and Connor (both 5-9) — were top players on some very strong Quinnipiac teams.