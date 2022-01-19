KUA senior captain Jaiden Moriello (Saugus, Mass.) announced his college commitment on Thursday. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

He didn't know exactly when it would come, but Thursday was a day that Jaiden Moriello had been looking forward to for quite some time.

In the midst of an explosive senior season at Kimball Union Academy, the 18-year-old from Saugus, Mass., took to social media to pledge his Division 1 commitment to UMass Lowell.

“I’ve wanted to play in Hockey East since I was a little kid watching the Beanpot and all of those games on NESN, so I’m really excited to be a River Hawk and play for Coach (Norm) Bazin," Moriello, a senior captain, told New England Hockey Journal Monday.