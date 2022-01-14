True Prep Cup: Top performances and all-tournament teams

Senior defenseman Conner Chalmers (Windham, N.H.) was a standout with Kimball Union. (Photo by NH Sports Photography)

SALEM, N.H. — The Rhode Island Saint M's at Mount St. Charles won the 2022 True Hockey Prep Cup at the Icenter on Jan. 9. New England Hockey Journal covered the first impressions and three key takeaways from the final game between the Saints and Northwood School Huskies, but now it is time to reflect on strong performances of note over multiple days of action and live viewings.

The event itself was able to be played to completion, even with ongoing coronavirus disruptions and delays, even forcing one of the participating teams out of the final Sunday of competition, with St. Andrew’s College in Ontario giving way to Governor’s Academy in the consolation rounds.

Mount St. Charles forward Cam O’Neill continues to distinguish himself in New England, consistently producing offense against quality competition. He’s a lock for all-tournament recognition, but who else joins him on the roster of top performers as we wrap up our coverage of the event?