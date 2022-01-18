Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Avon Old Farms remains on top

Conor Callaghan and the Winged Beavers are 10-1-0 at the halfway point of January. (Photo by Cameron Andrews/Avon Old Farms)

With more games played last week than in any since before the Christmas break, there is some significant movement in this week’s edition of the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Hockey Rankings.

Avon Old Farms remains on top, but there was some movement within the rest of the field. Most notably, Nobles took a fall after two straight losses.

There are some big tilts this highlighting this week’s action. NHL scouts will travel to Southboro, Mass., in droves Wednesday for a matchup of two 2022 draft prospects with the same last name. Right wing James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.) of Belmont Hill versus defenseman Michael Fisher (Westboro, Mass.) of St. Mark’s will be the battle within the overall game.