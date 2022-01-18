New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Avon Old Farms remains on top

By

Conor Callaghan
Conor Callaghan and the Winged Beavers are 10-1-0 at the halfway point of January. (Photo by Cameron Andrews/Avon Old Farms)

With more games played last week than in any since before the Christmas break, there is some significant movement in this week’s edition of the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Hockey Rankings.

Avon Old Farms remains on top, but there was some movement within the rest of the field. Most notably, Nobles took a fall after two straight losses.

There are some big tilts this highlighting this week’s action. NHL scouts will travel to Southboro, Mass., in droves Wednesday for a matchup of two 2022 draft prospects with the same last name. Right wing James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.) of Belmont Hill versus defenseman Michael Fisher (Westboro, Mass.) of St. Mark’s will be the battle within the overall game.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Michael Fisher

Prep hockey: Youth movement shines in St. Mark’s-Rivers weekend matchup

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — St. Mark’s broke a 2-2 third period tie to secure a 3-2 home victory over Rivers School at the Gardner Rink and…
Read More
Conner Chalmers

True Prep Cup: Top performances and all-tournament teams

SALEM, N.H. — The Rhode Island Saint M's at Mount St. Charles won the 2022 True Hockey Prep Cup at the Icenter on Jan. 9.…
Read More
Thatcher Bernstein

Observations and quality performances in Middlesex-Nobles contest

DEDHAM, Mass. — The home team was down a couple of key forwards, but Noble and Greenough School got a pair of first period goals…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter