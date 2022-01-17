St. Mark’s Michael Fisher (Westboro, Mass.) is a prospect eligible for the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — St. Mark’s broke a 2-2 third period tie to secure a 3-2 home victory over Rivers School at the Gardner Rink and go to 8-1-1 on the season.

Freshman Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) scored the winning goal and continued his productive freshman campaign by being at the right spot to grab the rebound of a Calvin Beard (Southboro, Mass.) point shot and sweep it into the net behind Rivers goaltender Conor Sullivan (Westboro, Mass.). The ’07-born left wing has been a revelation for Carl Corazzini’s squad this year, leading the club in scoring and leading a dangerous, uptempo attack. ’05 center Jim Lyver (Grafton, Mass.) tallied the other goals for the Lions.

Rivers got production from the younger part of their roster, as well. They took a 1-0 lead early on ’06 forward Will Hatten’s (Wayland, Mass.) rebound, then got a second-period goal from senior center Ziv Deener-Chodirker (Newton, Mass.), a Boston Jr. Eagles standout and Williams College recruit, to make it 2-1. The lead did not hold, however, as Lyver was able to snap a shot to the back of the net in the second frame to even the score and set the stage for the final 18 minutes. Freddy Meyer’s Rivers team played hard and came close to tying up the score, but could not find the equalizer against St. Mark’s goaltender Charles Watson (Camden, Maine).