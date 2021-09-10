Recruiting: Holy Cross, UVM secure commitments

New England Hockey Journal

Matt Kursonis
Matt Kursonis (West Boylston, Mass.) will be a senior on a talented St. George's prep team this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

St. George’s and South Shore Kings Prep left wing Matt Kursonis has committed to Holy Cross, the player announced on social media Thursday.

Kursonis, from West Boylston, Mass., is a goal scorer who is heavy on pucks. Kursonis will be a senior this winter on a Dragons team that appears to have as good of a roster as the Middletown, R.I., school has ever had.

He put up four and five goals, respectively, as a freshman and sophomore. St. George’s didn’t play any games in 2020-21. Kursonis played for the Boston Imperials and Boston Junior Bruins last season. He’s also spent time with the River Rats and Junior Eagles in past seasons.

