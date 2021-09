Milton Academy's Chris Romaine was one of the top players in his age division at the 2021 River Rats Jamboree. (Courtesy Photo)

In what has been a busy few days on the recruiting trail, Providence landed a commitment from Milton Academy defenseman Chris Romaine, as well as Canadian forward Luke Lavery.

Romaine was one of the top uncommitted '04 defensemen in New England prior to the player announcing his intention to play college hockey for the Friars.

A righty from Braintree, Mass., Romaine is a breakout machine who skates well and makes clean, crisp outlet passes on first touch.