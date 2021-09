Deerfield Academy forward Andrew Garzone just announced his commitment to Princeton. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Three forwards from the Cape Cod Whalers 18-U team announced their commitments to Ivy League schools over the weekend.

Twin brothers Donovan and Julian Frias are heading to Yale while Andrew Garzone announced his intention to play at Princeton. All three had impressive showings at last week’s River Rats Jamboree, as well as other recent showcases.