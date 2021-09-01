Recruiting: Northeastern lands a pair of skilled forwards

Long Island Gulls 16-U center Ben Yurchuk was a first-round pick of Chicago in the 2021 USHL Phase I Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With all three coaches back in the rinks at the River Rats Jamboree, Northeastern received commitments from two players over the past two days.

Long Island Gulls 16-U center Ben Yurchuk announced his intention on Monday to play college hockey at Northeastern. The '05 from Randolph, N.J., is a dual citizen who has spent the past three seasons playing for the North Jersey Avalanche and New Jersey Colonials.

He’s a smart, skilled, slick forward who can make plays. Yurchuk had a big summer, scoring three goals and four assists in five games at the USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp. That performance in Buffalo earned him a spot on the American’s roster at the Five Nations Tournament.