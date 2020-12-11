Recruiting: Grant Porter headed to Holy Cross, while local prospects savor national team opportunities

Wellesley, Mass., Grant Porter skates for the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs. (Alexis Thompson/N.H. Jr. Monarchs)

New Hampshire Junior Monarchs center Grant Porter committed to Holy Cross, it was announced earlier this week.

The ’02 from Wellesley, Mass., is in his first season playing junior hockey in the USPHL NCDC. In 12 games with the Monarchs, he has six goals and 13 assists. Porter played the previous two seasons for Proctor Academy.

Porter potted 17 goals and nine assists in 27 games during the 2019-20 season for the Hornets. In his first season playing at Proctor in 2018-19, he had six goals and 11 assists. Porter is a big forward with a hard shot and an ability to cycle pucks below the dots. His older brother, Aidan Porter, is a sophomore goaltender at Princeton.