Recruiting: Cushing’s Landan Resendes lands with Boston College

Landan Resendes from Hudson, Mass., has committed to Boston College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Boston College already had the best '05 class among New England colleges. The Eagles added to that Monday with the announcement of Landan Resendes’ commitment.

Resendes, from Hudson, Mass., is coming off a terrific season with Cushing and the Neponset Valley River Rats U16. In 24 games with the Penguins, he scored 13 goals and added 11 assists. With the River Rats, he posted 12 goals and 15 assists in 29 games.

In his first and final USA Hockey national camp in June, he scored a goal and had an assist.

Resendes is on the smaller side, but he’s got a quick twitch, has skill, and plays with an edge. His commitment is likely for the 2024-25 or 2025-26 season.