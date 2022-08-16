New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Cushing’s Landan Resendes lands with Boston College

By

Landan Resendes
Landan Resendes from Hudson, Mass., has committed to Boston College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Boston College already had the best '05 class among New England colleges. The Eagles added to that Monday with the announcement of Landan Resendes’ commitment.

Resendes, from Hudson, Mass., is coming off a terrific season with Cushing and the Neponset Valley River Rats U16. In 24 games with the Penguins, he scored 13 goals and added 11 assists. With the River Rats, he posted 12 goals and 15 assists in 29 games.

In his first and final USA Hockey national camp in June, he scored a goal and had an assist.

Resendes is on the smaller side, but he’s got a quick twitch, has skill, and plays with an edge. His commitment is likely for the 2024-25 or 2025-26 season.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Landan Resendes

Recruiting: Cushing’s Landan Resendes lands with Boston College

Boston College already had the best '05 class among New England colleges. The Eagles added to that Monday with the announcement of Landan Resendes’ commitment.…
Read More
Alex Carpenter

Two New Englanders highlight U.S. team for Women’s World Championship

The American team for the Women’s World Championship that start next week will have a lot of familiar names for New England fans. Alex Carpenter,…
Read More
Ryan Healey

Ryan Healey has a Wild future, but first up: Harvard is waiting for him

Eric Healey knows a thing or two about life in professional hockey. The native of Hull, Mass., rose to play two games for his hometown…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter