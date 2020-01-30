New England Hockey Journal

ECAC

Recruiting: Cornell lands prep commits

By

Kimball Union left wing Sullivan Mack committed to Cornell. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Cornell University recently landed commitments from Kimball Union senior left wing Sullivan Mack and former Williston defenseman Tim Rego.

Mack's commitment to the Big Red ends one of the most hotly contested recruiting battles of the prep season. The Anchorage, Alaska, native was being procured by several top programs, including Denver and Michigan. There was known Ivy interest with Cornell and Harvard.

Ultimately, Mack opted for the Mike Schafer's program. In 22 games this season for KUA, Mack has 24 goals and 20 assists while playing on a line with Edmonton Oilers draft pick and Providence commit Tomas Mazura.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Sacred Heart wins CT Ice, announces plans for new rink

Last weekend was one that Sacred Heart coach C.J. Marottolo won’t forget for a very long time. The Pioneers won the Connecticut Ice, a tournament…
Read More

Breaking down his game: Riley Duran

Riley Duran has an office, just like Wayne Gretzky used to. That's not to suggest that Duran, who turned 18 on Jan. 25, is following…
Read More

Recruiting: James Davenport commits to Northeastern

St. Sebastian's alum James Davenport has committed to Northeastern, the New England Hockey Journal learned on Monday morning. Davenport, an '00 right-shot defenseman, played four seasons at St.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter