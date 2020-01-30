Recruiting: Cornell lands prep commits

Kimball Union left wing Sullivan Mack committed to Cornell. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Cornell University recently landed commitments from Kimball Union senior left wing Sullivan Mack and former Williston defenseman Tim Rego.

Mack's commitment to the Big Red ends one of the most hotly contested recruiting battles of the prep season. The Anchorage, Alaska, native was being procured by several top programs, including Denver and Michigan. There was known Ivy interest with Cornell and Harvard.

Ultimately, Mack opted for the Mike Schafer's program. In 22 games this season for KUA, Mack has 24 goals and 20 assists while playing on a line with Edmonton Oilers draft pick and Providence commit Tomas Mazura.