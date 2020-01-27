Recruiting: James Davenport commits to Northeastern

New England Hockey Journal

St. Sebastian's alum James Davenport has committed to Northeastern, the New England Hockey Journal learned on Monday morning.

Davenport, an '00 right-shot defenseman, played four seasons at St. Sebastian's from 2015-2019. The Natick, Mass., native is spending 2019-20 in the BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies. In his first 44 junior games, he has seven goals and 14 assists.

Davenport is a mobile, puck-moving defender who skates well and can be effective on the breakout as well as manning the point on the power play.

