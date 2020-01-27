Recruiting: James Davenport commits to Northeastern

James Davenport has committed to Northeastern. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

St. Sebastian's alum James Davenport has committed to Northeastern, the New England Hockey Journal learned on Monday morning.

Davenport, an '00 right-shot defenseman, played four seasons at St. Sebastian's from 2015-2019. The Natick, Mass., native is spending 2019-20 in the BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies. In his first 44 junior games, he has seven goals and 14 assists.

Davenport is a mobile, puck-moving defender who skates well and can be effective on the breakout as well as manning the point on the power play.