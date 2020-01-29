Breaking down his game: Riley Duran

Riley Duran is comfortable near the boards. (Jonathan Gotlib/Lawrence Academy)

Riley Duran has an office, just like Wayne Gretzky used to.

That's not to suggest that Duran, who turned 18 on Jan. 25, is following in The Great One's skate marks. It's more a glimpse into what kind of approach the Lawrence Academy center takes to his game.

"For me, I’m more of a work-it-down low (player). Most people call it my office down there, my coaches, because I work everything down low," the 6-2, 185-pound center said. "I love just making plays coming out from the corners, going to the net and running guys through the boards and stuff. I like playing more of a gritty game."

So, yeah, no confusion there with Gretzky's game. But that's not to say being a physical power forward is any less valuable than a skilled centerman.