Sacred Heart wins CT Ice, announces plans for new rink

C.J. Marottolo and Sacred Heart won the Connecticut Ice over the weekend. (Matt Dewkett/NEHJ)

Last weekend was one that Sacred Heart coach C.J. Marottolo won’t forget for a very long time. The Pioneers won the Connecticut Ice, a tournament with all four Division I hockey programs in the state, and the school announced plans to build an on-campus rink.

The $60 million, 4,000 seat on campus arena will provide a new beautiful home for the college’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. It will further bolster Sacred Heart’s bid to stay among the top of Atlantic Hockey.

“This new arena is going to be one of the finer facilities in all of college hockey. It will make the alumni proud. It will have an enormous impact on the type of young men we’re going to attract.