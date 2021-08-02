New England Hockey Journal

College Commitments

Recruiting: College commitments aplenty on first day of August

By

Pope Francis (Mass.) forward Ryan Leonard committed to Boston College on Aug. 1. (Wendy Harrington/Pope Francis Athletics)

The first day of August paved the way for rising juniors in high school to make their college commitments.

Recruits from across the country made their college intentions known on social media throughout the day. A couple of local college programs, Boston College and Harvard, had tremendous days in terms of gaining valuable assets for the future. The Eagles and Crimson were in the top three nationally for recruiting winners on August 1, along with North Dakota.

Boston College received commitments from three recruits who are all slated to spend the next two seasons playing for USA Hockey’s NTDP. Right wing Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian all gave their pledges to BC head coach Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.) and his staff.

