Steve Bergin, from Groton, Mass., is off to the Hershey Bears of the AHL after one season at SHU. (South Carolina Stingrays)

A couple of key New England-area college assistant coaches are moving on to the pro ranks with the recent announcements from the Hershey Bears of the AHL and Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

Steve Bergin and Ben Guite bring a wealth of coaching experience with them to their new positions.

Guite steps into his first position as a head coach, while Bergin will be an assistant in the league directly below the NHL as the affiliate club of the Washington Capitals.