Analysis: Why some New Englanders fell in the 2021 NHL draft

J.P. Turner (Falmouth, Mass.) netted four goals in 19 games with the Sioux Falls Stampede earlier this season. (Sioux Falls Stampede)

Seven players from New England were selected at the 2021 NHL draft that took place over the weekend. Michigan center Matty Beniers of Hingham, Mass., led the local charge, going number two overall to the Seattle Kraken.

Several local players went undrafted who were once pegged as possible draft picks. There isn’t just one reason, but the Coronavirus’ impact on hockey was a contributing factor in a few players falling off draft boards.

With New England prep hockey shutdown for the most part, players were forced to find other avenues to hit the ice. It resulted in some players not being seen as much as a normal year while others were exposed for their faults due to playing junior hockey.