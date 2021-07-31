New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

2021 Junior Chowder Cup: Why you should know these players

By

Owen Keefe is an '06 defenseman to watch this season as he continues his development. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

FOXBORO, Mass.— The New England Pro-Am Junior Chowder Cup is taking place this weekend, with the rosters primarily made up of 05 and 06 birth year players, with some 07s sprinkled in as well.

As summer hockey is in full swing around the region, there’s never a bad time to break down some of the players who are making positive first impressions in the early going of this annual event held in Attleboro, Braintree, Canton and Foxboro.

We will have more scouting reports to come, but after taking in some action on the first day in Foxboro, these are the early returns on some standout performers from the '05, '06 and '07 prospects pool.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Exposure Hockey Group: All-Star Weekend top 2007s

EXETER, N.H. — New England Hockey Journal was at the Rinks at Exeter last weekend to look at the 2007 birth-year players competing at the…
Read More

Analysis: Chowder Cup and Eastern Exposure All-Star Weekend 2006 standouts

New England Hockey Journal was in the rinks last week to focus on 2006 birth year hockey players competing in the Senior Chowder Cup and…
Read More

New Englanders at USA Hockey Select 17 Festival

Twenty-eight players from New England will be at the upcoming USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp that begins Thursday at Northtown Center in Amherst,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter