Andon Cerbone was a standout at Brunswick School before joining the Chicago Steel in 2020-21 (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Twenty-eight players from New England will be at the upcoming USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp that begins Thursday at the Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y.

Players born in 2004 from across the country will converge on the outskirts of Buffalo to compete for a chance to represent the red, white and blue at the 2021 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. It’s a big year for most `04s as they enter their first year of draft eligibility for the NHL.