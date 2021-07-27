Analysis: Chowder Cup and Eastern Exposure All-Star Weekend 2006 standouts

Shattuck-St. Mary’s left wing Cole Eiserman shined at the recent Chowder Cup. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

New England Hockey Journal was in the rinks last week to focus on 2006 birth year hockey players competing in the Senior Chowder Cup and Exposure Hockey Group’s showcase.

The New England Pro-Am Hockey League 2021 John Cunniff Senior Chowder Cup happened in Foxboro, Attleboro, Canton and Braintree, Mass., from July 22-25. The Eastern Exposure event was held in New Hampshire at the Rinks in Exeter.

This piece covers the ’06 players who caught our eye over the weekend and show potential to play hockey at the junior, D-1 levels and beyond. We will follow up with a look at the ‘07s in a separate piece coming soon.