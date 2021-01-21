Recruiting: AIC, Sacred Heart and Vermont add commits

Through 18 games this season, Chikara Hanzawa has 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Three local colleges — American International, Sacred Heart and Vermont — received commitments over the past couple of days from three foreign players.

On Tuesday, South Shore Kings right wing Chikara Hanzawa announced his intention to play college hockey at Sacred Heart. The ’01 from Tokyo, Japan, is in his first season playing for the USPHL organization in the NCDC.

Through 18 games this season, Hanzawa has 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points. When watching South Shore, Hanzawa’s skill and ability to make plays stood out. In 2019-20, his first season in North America, Hanzawa played four games for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL and 33 games in the NAHL with the Minnesota Wilderness. Hanzawa is projected to arrive at SHU for the 2021-22 campaign.

AIC adds USHL defenseman