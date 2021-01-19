New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Mount Saint Charles forward Jayden Sison commits to Princeton

By

Right wing Jayden Sison, headed to Princeton, put up 52 last season for Mount.

Mount Saint Charles 18-U right wing Jayden Sison committed to Princeton, it was announced over the weekend.

The ’03 from Paoli, Pa., is in his second season at the Woonsocket, R.I., school. In 2019-20, Sison had 33 goals and 29 assists in 52 games with the school’s 16-U team. This year, he’s played right wing on the first line with center Owen McLaughlin, a Penn State commit who is listed as a ‘C’-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting.

“We are extremely thrilled and excited for Jayden and his family on his recent commitment to Princeton University,” Mount Saint Charles 18-U head coach Matt Plante said in the school’s press release. “Jayden has the ability to impact each game in a variety of ways other than just on the scoresheet. He is a very intelligent and detailed player and takes a lot of pride in doing all of the little things very well and playing with great structure.”

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Kyle Furey commits to Northeastern

Lawrence Academy product Kyle Furey committed to Northeastern, he announced on Thursday. The ’02 from Marblehead, Mass., is in his first season with the Youngstown…
Read More

Projecting USA Hockey’s roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship

Now that USA Hockey has won gold at the 2021 World Junior Championship, attention turns to who the Americans will bring back to Edmonton and…
Read More

College Confidential: Marc McLaughlin’s leadership bolsters stacked BC squad

Boston College’s Marc McLaughlin isn’t an in-your-face captain. He’s more of a lead-by-example guy. And that’s just what he did on Sunday, showing the way…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter