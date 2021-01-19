Recruiting: Mount Saint Charles forward Jayden Sison commits to Princeton

Right wing Jayden Sison, headed to Princeton, put up 52 last season for Mount.

Mount Saint Charles 18-U right wing Jayden Sison committed to Princeton, it was announced over the weekend.

The ’03 from Paoli, Pa., is in his second season at the Woonsocket, R.I., school. In 2019-20, Sison had 33 goals and 29 assists in 52 games with the school’s 16-U team. This year, he’s played right wing on the first line with center Owen McLaughlin, a Penn State commit who is listed as a ‘C’-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting.

“We are extremely thrilled and excited for Jayden and his family on his recent commitment to Princeton University,” Mount Saint Charles 18-U head coach Matt Plante said in the school’s press release. “Jayden has the ability to impact each game in a variety of ways other than just on the scoresheet. He is a very intelligent and detailed player and takes a lot of pride in doing all of the little things very well and playing with great structure.”