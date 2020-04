Michael Holland chalked up nine goals and 11 assists in 39 games with the Junior Bruins. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Deerfield alum Michael Holland has committed to play college hockey at Miami starting in the fall, NEHJ learned Wednesday afternoon.

The ’99 spent this past season with the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC. A native of Charlotte, N.C., Holland had nine goals and 11 assists in 39 games during the 2019-20 season.