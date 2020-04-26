Recruiting: Ben Thomas heading to Endicott

A Winchendon School product, Ben Thomas put up 7-6-13 numbers last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Former Union College commit Ben Thomas will play college hockey at Division 3 Endicott College. The ’99 forward from Ashburnham, Mass., played for four different junior teams since graduating from Winchendon in 2017.

In 2019-20, Thomas split time between the Odessa Jackalopes in the NAHL and the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC. He had seven goals and six assists in 30 games between the two organizations. He previously played six games for Sioux Falls in the USHL and 103 games for the Powell River Kings in the BCHL.

UNH lands coveted transfer

The University of New Hampshire has picked up a transfer from NCHC powerhouse University of Denver.

Left wing Tyler Ward (’99) will be heading to the Wildcats after suiting up for Denver the past two seasons. Ward had 10 goals and nine assists in 36 games as a sophomore after putting up 15 points his freshman season.