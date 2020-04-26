Recruiting: Ben Thomas heading to Endicott

Former Union College commit Ben Thomas will play college hockey at Division 3 Endicott College. The ’99 forward from Ashburnham, Mass., played for four different junior teams since graduating from Winchendon in 2017.
In 2019-20, Thomas split time between the Odessa Jackalopes in the NAHL and the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC. He had seven goals and six assists in 30 games between the two organizations. He previously played six games for Sioux Falls in the USHL and 103 games for the Powell River Kings in the BCHL.
UNH lands coveted transfer
The University of New Hampshire has picked up a transfer from NCHC powerhouse University of Denver.
Left wing Tyler Ward (’99) will be heading to the Wildcats after suiting up for Denver the past two seasons. Ward had 10 goals and nine assists in 36 games as a sophomore after putting up 15 points his freshman season.
The Kamloops, British Columbia, native was recruited by the UNH staff prior to choosing the Pioneers. Ward played junior hockey for the Tri-City Storm in the USHL and the Merritt Centennials in the BCHL.
UMass commits DeDobbelaer
UMass has received a commitment from Brantford 99ers forward Eric DeDobbelaer, it was announced late last week.
The ’00 has played four seasons of junior hockey. He spent the last two with Brantford in the OJHL. In 109 combined games, he posted 13 goals and 43 assists. He took to the ice for Brantford’s entry in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League the two previous seasons.