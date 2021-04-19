Quinnipiac lands UMass forward Oliver Chau, four other transfers

Oliver Chau of the UMass Minutemen celebrates with the 2021 Frozen Four trophy. (Getty Images)

After a disappointing first-round exit in the NCAA tournament, Quinnipiac has gotten back to work in hopes of rebuilding for the future.

Rand Pecknold and his staff have reeled in five players from the NCAA transfer portal, including UMass senior forward Oliver Chau, who was the second leading scorer for the national champions. In addition, the Bobcats have gained the services of defensemen Tony Stillwell, Griffin Mendel and Brendan Less and goaltender Dylan St. Cyr.

Chau, from Oakville, Ontario, will be a graduate transfer. As a senior at UMass in 2020-21, Chau scored five goals and added 22 assists. His four-year total in a Minutemen jersey was 28 goals and 56 assists for 84 points in 135 games. For Quinnipiac, Chau is a playmaker who could help soften the blow of losing Hobey Baker Award finalist Odeen Tufto.