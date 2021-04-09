Boston Junior Bruins goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter announced his commitment to Northeastern this week. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Between transfer portal news and recent commitments, tracking player movement across the New England college hockey scene has proven to be a time-consuming endeavor.

The number of players entering the transfer portal seems to grow exponentially by day. Schools are looking to grab depth pieces, and older players in junior are fighting for coveted roster spots.

Despite its season ending two weekends ago in the final of the NCAA Northeast Regional, Boston College coaches have been hard at work. The Eagles lost star goaltender Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.), center Alex Newhook, and wingers Matt Boldy (Millis, Mass.) and Mike Hardman (Hanover, Mass.) to the NHL. Jerry York and his staff went right to work to try and rebuild.