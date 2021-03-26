New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting 2021: How players and coaches are navigating an uncertain landscape

By

South Shore Kings defenseman Nolan Hayes (Milton, Mass./Cushing) is committed to Sacred Heart. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The college hockey recruiting landscape perhaps never has been more intriguing.

The coronavirus has had far-reaching implications on all aspects of the sport, but recruiting has been impacted as greatly as anything.

What has happened to make recruiting such a soap opera at the moment? The NCAA enacted a one-time transfer rule and granted every current student-athlete a fifth year of eligibility. That will mean college programs across the country will look to get better with current college hockey players. It will push back players from entering school, meaning most 2002 and 2003 birth-year players won’t be going to school in the fall. Even some ’01s will get pushed back, and some currently committed ’00s might get gassed.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospect watch: When should a player make the jump to the next level?

It’s that time of year when families of young, aspiring hockey players start thinking about next season. The grass isn’t always greener on the other…
Read More

Inside the numbers: New Englanders find varied paths to Hockey East rosters

There were 85 players from New England on Hockey East rosters during the 2020-21 season. The number of local players in the league was up…
Read More

College recruiting: A deeper dive into the reality of decommitments

Any time news breaks that a player is no longer committed to a certain school, it becomes inevitable that media and fans will admonish the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter