NHL signings: Spencer Knight, Alex Newhook depart BC

BC's Spencer Knight signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

Boston College has now lost four of its top six scorers. Goaltender Spencer Knight and center Alex Newhook are the latest Eagles to forgo eligibility to sign NHL contracts.

Knight, a sophomore from Darien, Conn., signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers, the organization that drafted him 13th overall in the 2019 NHL draft. Knight was the first goaltender selected in 2019 and is considered to be one of the best American goaltending prospects in a long time.

Knight had a .932 save percentage while compiling a 16-4-1 record. In the middle of the season, he backstopped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship. As a freshman in 2019-20, Knight went 23-8-2 with a .931 save percentage.