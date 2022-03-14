New England Hockey Journal

College

Opening shift: Quinnipiac, AIC keep New England schools charging in conference tournaments

By

Quinnipiac will take on fifth-seeded Colgate in the ECAC semis Friday. (Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

Quinnipiac’s run atop ECAC Hockey continues as senior Desi Burgart scored 9:09 into Saturday night’s second overtime to propel the Bobcats to a 4-3 win and two-game quarterfinal-round series sweep of St. Lawrence. Despite making three NCAA tournament appearances recently, QU will be playing for its first ECAC crown since 2016 next weekend in Lake Placid, N.Y.

A model of consistency under coach Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.), the Bobcats have become the first program in ECAC history to put together three 30-win seasons. They have three in 10 years.

Graduate defenseman Griffin Mendel took the shot that created the rebound for Burgart, accounting for his third point of the game and fifth of the series. The Denver transfer scored three goals himself, two in his first career multi-goal game in Friday’s 4-1 triumph. 

