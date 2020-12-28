New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects watch: Dexter Southfield tops Junior Eagles in OT

By

The Junior Eagles' Ben MacDonald (Nobles) is trending upward. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — Dexter Southfield defeated the Junior Eagles, 7-6, in overtime in what was a wild, up-and-down game played Saturday morning at Edge Sports Center.

The Junior Eagles were a put-together team, made up mostly of the organization’s 16-U and 18-U roster with some outside help from players on Mid Fairfield, Cape Cod Whalers and East Coast Wizards. Between the two teams, there were a lot of high-end players in this game who will go on to play Division 1 college hockey.

Will Hughes scored the game-winning tally in the extra session while Donovan O’Neill led the way with two goals for Dexter Southfield. Matt Fusco, Bobby Landry, Patrick Morrissey and Will Vote also scored for the winning team.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospects watch: Mass College Development Camp

WORCESTER, Mass. — A few dozen players took to the frozen tundra Monday and Tuesday to showcase their skills in front of a couple of…
Read More

Prospects watch: Dexter jumps on Cape Cod Whalers early at Edge Sports Center

BEDFORD, Mass. — Dexter Southfield jumped out to a big early lead en route to a 7-3 win over Cape Cod Whalers 18-U on Wednesday…
Read More

Juniors/Midgets Report: Japan native Chiky Hanzawa flourishes with South Shore Kings

Like his teammates on the South Shore Kings of the NCDC, Chikara Hanzawa grew up playing hockey. The difference is that Hanzawa — known to…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter