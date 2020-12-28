Prospects watch: Dexter Southfield tops Junior Eagles in OT

The Junior Eagles' Ben MacDonald (Nobles) is trending upward. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — Dexter Southfield defeated the Junior Eagles, 7-6, in overtime in what was a wild, up-and-down game played Saturday morning at Edge Sports Center.

The Junior Eagles were a put-together team, made up mostly of the organization’s 16-U and 18-U roster with some outside help from players on Mid Fairfield, Cape Cod Whalers and East Coast Wizards. Between the two teams, there were a lot of high-end players in this game who will go on to play Division 1 college hockey.

Will Hughes scored the game-winning tally in the extra session while Donovan O’Neill led the way with two goals for Dexter Southfield. Matt Fusco, Bobby Landry, Patrick Morrissey and Will Vote also scored for the winning team.