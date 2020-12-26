Prospects watch: Mass College Development Camp

Kimball Union blueliner Conner Chalmers (Arlington, Mass.) was a standout at the camp. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WORCESTER, Mass. — A few dozen players took to the frozen tundra Monday and Tuesday to showcase their skills in front of a couple of scouts at Worcester Ice Center.

Outside of Merrimack recruit Matt Copponi, the group of players, ranging from ’02s through ’05s, all were uncommitted. Worcester Railers head coach David Cuniff, assistant coach Bob Deraney and Prospects Hockey owner John Moriarty put on the two-day event.

The Boston Bruins had a scout in attendance on Tuesday. The games were broadcast on HockeyTV for those college coaches who weren’t allowed to come to the rink due to the NCAA recruiting dead period.