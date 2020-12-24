Prospects watch: Dexter jumps on Cape Cod Whalers early at Edge Sports Center

Merrimack commit Matt Copponi had 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points in 2019-20 with Dexter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — Dexter Southfield jumped out to a big early lead en route to a 7-3 win over Cape Cod Whalers 18-U on Wednesday at the Edge Sports Center.

The game was played in front of a dozen or so NHL scouts and agents, as well as parents. It is great that Dexter Southfield continues to plug along and play games, despite many other area schools just having scrimmages that are closed to the public. Obviously, it’s unusual for a prep team to play a split-season team that is made up of players from various other preps. Danny Donato’s team will be back at it Saturday against the Junior Eagles 18-U at 11 a.m. at the same venue.

Wednesday’s game featured numerous future college hockey players, some committed and some uncommitted. It was a great opportunity to view prospects playing in a somewhat meaningful game against like competitors. The NHL scouts in the building were there to check out Dexter Southfield center Matt Copponi (Merrimack) and defenseman Matt Fusco (Harvard). Both players are ‘C’-rated players by NHL Central Scouting for the 2021 draft. Another draft prospect, Culin Wilson, remains out with an upper-body injury.