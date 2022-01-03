Prospects: Local notables lead BC High, St. Mary’s in MIAA action

BC High's James Marshall (Weymouth, Mass.) is a gifted offensive player with a dynamic skill set. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BRAINTREE, Mass. – Overtime couldn’t help decide Sunday afternoon’s clash between BC High and St. Mary’s at Thayer Sports Center.

In my first look at the MIAA’s new overtime rule, the Eagles and Spartans skated four-on-four for five minutes of free hockey. However, neither team could score, despite BC High getting a power play. As a result, the final score was 2-2.

BC High stays below .500 at 2-3-1 while St. Mary’s hangs on at 2-2-2. While the start of the season hasn’t been ideal for either team, I fully expect both the Eagles and Spartans to win more than they lost over the remaining two months.