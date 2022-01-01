Prospects: 3 stars shine in Stoneham’s rally against Masco to close out 2021

Stoneham HS junior Danny Storella boosted his stock rise with a comeback win against Masco to close out 2021. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

STONEHAM, Mass. – In what was certainly one of the most thrilling high school games of the season to date, Stoneham scored two late goals to tie and then go ahead of Masco for a 5-4 victory on Thursday night.

Senior Joseph Kranefuss scored with 6.4 seconds to play to lift the Spartans to victory and the title at the Stoneham Christmas Tournament. He came blowing down the left wing and slid a puck between Masco goaltender Nick Santangelo and the near post.

Stoneham rallied from two separate two-goal deficits to earn its second victory of the season, improving to 2-3. Stoneham came into its tournament without a win, but skated past Dedham by a score of 10-6 in the semifinals. On the other hand, it was the first loss of the season for Masco, falling to 3-1. The Chieftains defeated Billerica in the other semifinal to advance to the championship game.