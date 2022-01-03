Prospects: Arlington surges past Woburn in Middlesex League clash

'04 center Jake Russell had a goal and two assists in Arlington's 4-1 victory over Woburn on Sunday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The sign of a good team is winning when not having its best stuff. That’s exactly what Arlington did on Sunday night at Ed Burns Arena as the Spy Ponders scored three third-period goals to dispose of Woburn by a score of 4-1.

The Middlesex League clash remained a stalemate through two periods. Brendan Hirsch gave Arlington a 1-0 lead after 15 minutes. Jackson Powers answered for Woburn late in the second period while on the power play.

After killing off the remainder of a five-minute major, Arlington showed its muscle. Skating four-on-four, Jake Russell roofed a backhander to give the Spy Ponders a 2-1 lead. Drew Fecteau gave John Messuri’s team a two-goal cushion before Jack Sadowski iced it with an empty-net tally.