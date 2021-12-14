Prospects: Belmont blanks BC High in season opener

Junior right wing Cam Fici scored two shorthanded goals in Belmont's season-opening upset over BC High. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

DORCHESTER, Mass. — Monday’s season opener for Belmont and BC High was yet another prime example of why you play the games. Most observers, including myself, went to the Clark Athletic Center on the UMass Boston campus expecting a BC High victory.

However, the Marauders had other plans. Junior right wing Cam Fici scored two shorthanded goals and senior captain Ryan Griffin stopped every shot he faced as Belmont upset BC High by a score of 2-0.

There were plenty of signs that the rust had yet to be shaken off for either team. There weren’t a lot of plays made and there were plenty of uncharacteristic turnovers. But, Belmont took advantage of two mistakes and BC High was unable to sustain any serious pressure in its bid to rally from behind.