Prospects: 30 players who stood out at Mass. Hockey 14-U Tier II Tournament

2022 Tier II Boston Jr. Eagles (Photo by Nicole Yandon Photography)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Boston Junior Eagles won the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier II Championship over the weekend. The eight-team field took to the ice over the course of three days at the New England Sports Center.

Much of the attention was on the Tier I playoffs, but I spent some time watching the Tier II action. While there obviously wasn’t the high-end talent in the Tier II field, there were 30 players who caught my eye for play at this level.

The Junior Eagles were the class of the Tier II field, defeating the Middlesex Islanders by a score of 7-2 in Sunday evening’s final. The Junior Eagles and Islanders advanced out of the semifinals with wins over GBL Bruins and Boston Junior Terriers, respectively. By winning the tournament, the Junior Eagles will compete at the 2022 USA Hockey 14-U Tier II National Championship March 30-April 4 in Chicago.

Below is a look at 30 players who stood out at the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier II State Championship. Unfortunately, some rosters were inaccurate or not filled out properly. Kudos to the Junior Eagles, Islanders, and Assabet Patriots for bringing completed rosters to the event. It’s a shame when organizations and coaches are lazy and don’t fill in numbers, positions, heights and weights. Some of the players evaluated have missing information, due to this. Kids like seeing their names in print and it makes it easier for prep coaches to find out valuable information. After all, the goal of these teams should be to move kids on to the next level.