Northeast Pack Playoffs: Top ’07 and ’06 prospects shine in key event

John Mooney was the catalyst as the Penguins beat Mount Saint Charles in the 14-U title game. (Photo by Pittsburgh Penguins Elite)

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The Northeast Pack held its playoffs for 14-U, 15 Only, 16-U, and 18-U over the weekend at the Northford Ice Pavilion.

A number of college coaches, NHL and junior scouts, and agents attended the three-day event. The five-team league consists of Mount Saint Charles, Long Island Gulls, Bishop Kearney Selects, New Jersey Rockets and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite. Mount Saint Charles won the playoffs at the 15 Only and 18-U divisions while Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and Bishop Kearney emerged victorious at 14-U and 16-U, respectively.

At 14U, the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite bested Mount Saint Charles, 7-4, in Sunday’s championship game. As he has been for a few years now, John Mooney was the catalyst for the Penguins all tournament long. Mount Saint Charles had more depth, but Mooney and specialty teams doomed the boys from Woonsocket.