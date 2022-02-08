Prospects: Why you should know these 2006 Midget hockey standouts

Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) left New England to play at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2006 birth year in the spotlight for the spring U.S. National Team Development Program selection process and USHL futures and entry drafts, it’s a fine time to look at some of the most impressive talents we have seen in Midget/AAA hockey during the 2021-22 season.

Massachusetts native Cole Eiserman left New England for the Midwest where he is playing for one of the storied Midget programs, finishing a lot of plays for Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn. He’s got the body and skills to be an impact performer at the higher levels and is the area’s top player in his age group. Locally, the Boston Advantage, Mount Saint Charles and Boston Hockey Academy programs boast a solid group of prospects who are both homegrown and imported from outside of New England.

The list of players consists of players currently in full-season Midget hockey, not split-season players on fall and spring teams. With the exception of Eiserman and a handful of others, most are on clubs in the 15-only division unless otherwise noted in their player capsules.