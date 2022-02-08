New England Hockey Journal

Midget Hockey

Prospects: Why you should know these 2006 Midget hockey standouts

By

Cole Eiserman
Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) left New England to play at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2006 birth year in the spotlight for the spring U.S. National Team Development Program selection process and USHL futures and entry drafts, it’s a fine time to look at some of the most impressive talents we have seen in Midget/AAA hockey during the 2021-22 season.

Massachusetts native Cole Eiserman left New England for the Midwest where he is playing for one of the storied Midget programs, finishing a lot of plays for Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn. He’s got the body and skills to be an impact performer at the higher levels and is the area’s top player in his age group. Locally, the Boston Advantage, Mount Saint Charles and Boston Hockey Academy programs boast a solid group of prospects who are both homegrown and imported from outside of New England.

The list of players consists of players currently in full-season Midget hockey, not split-season players on fall and spring teams. With the exception of Eiserman and a handful of others, most are on clubs in the 15-only division unless otherwise noted in their player capsules.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Minuteman Flames

Rising ’06 prospects who impressed in playoff action

MARLBORO, Mass. — The 2021-22 National Bound Massachusetts Hockey State Championships featured competitive games at the 15-only level, with the underrated Minuteman Flames squad capturing the…
Read More
Bishop Kearney Selects 15-Only

Eastern Exposure Cup: 2006 All-Underrated Team

FOXBORO, Mass. — After taking in a solid day of action at the Eastern Exposure Cup, New England Hockey Journal identified several players who we feel…
Read More
Owen Keefe

Accolades for 2006 defensemen and goalies

New England Hockey Journal recently recognized some of the top-performing 2006-born forwards. That analysis was based on viewings of select teams and players in September and…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter