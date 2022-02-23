Prospects: 20 players who stood out in USPHL Young Guns All-Star Game

Boston Advantage 15O defenseman Kiernan Poulin (Norwell, Mass.) displayed his elite skating. (Photo by Joshua Boyd/USPHL)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) hosted its two all-star games on Tuesday afternoon at the Foxboro Sports Center.

Up first was the ‘Young Guns’ game featuring players born between 2003 and 2006. Most of the players in the first game were born in 2005 or 2006, but there were a handful of players born in 2004 and 2003. The second game was made up of mostly older players, born between 2001 and 2004.

There appeared to be little over a dozen college coaches and NHL scouts in attendance for the two games. The first game was significantly better, as there was more high-end talent and more plays being made as a result. Below is a look at 20 players who stood out in the 2022 USPHL ‘Young Guns’ All-Star Game from Tuesday afternoon.